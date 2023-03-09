Baltimore man looks to promote 'Woof' app on Shark Tank

Most of us have insurance policies to take care of our loved ones when we can't be there.

But what about our loved ones that can't physically claim those benefits.....our pets?

A new app designed by a Baltimore man was created to solve that problem and give pet parents peace of mind.

The app 'Woof' lets you set a timer that automatically starts counting down when you leave your home. If you're not back by the allotted time, it takes steps to make sure you and your pet are ok.

You can also set an "at home" timer that works the same way to river in-home emergencies like a heart attack.

The creator says it fills a huge gap in the market.

"The only thing that is a close competitor to Woof is literally like a card you keep in your wallet, like a business style card. And it has like your name and it says if found, I have a pet at home, that's it," said Arsy Khodabandelou.

Arsy will be on Shark Tank to promote Woof on Friday night at 8:00 p.m.

You can find more information on Woof here.