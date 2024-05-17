Baltimore man known as 'Murder' accused of killing driver with sawed off shotgun

BALTIMORE — Charging documents detail the last moments of a driver's life before being fatally shot in the eye and crashing.

Garfield Redd, 33, was killed overnight May 6 in the unit block of E. 21 Street in Baltimore.

Arriving officers found Redd behind the wheel of a car that collided with a cable box on the sidewalk.

He'd been shot in the left eye at close range.

Area surveillance showed Redd stopped at the Charles Street intersection to let a pedestrian pass.

This is when 19-year-old Montay Anthony Levon Brown approached Redd from behind.

Charging documents say Brown pulled a sawed off shotgun from a bag and fired at Redd through the driver's side window, striking him in the eye.

This caused Redd's car to drift up onto the sidewalk and crash. He died on scene.

A Metro Crime Stoppers tip came in identifying the shooter as a man known on the streets as "Murder."

The tipster provided "Murder's" cell phone number and Instagram profile, which belonged to Brown.

It's unclear what Brown's motive was or if he and Redd knew each other.

He's currently being held without bail and is next due in court on June 11.