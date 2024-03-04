Baltimore man impersonated police officer to carjack victims, facing 15 years

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man pleaded guilty to carjacking and firearm related offenses after impersonating a police officer to assault victims.

Davonne Dorsey, 30, admitted he kidnapped victims and attempted to rob them using force and threats of force.

According to the plea agreement, Dorsey and other conspirators drove a Ford Fusion with police-style lights.

They were wearing police-style vests with "police" written on them, masks and gloves.

In one instance, Dorsey and the conspirators stopped a victim, telling him he had an outstanding warrant and that he was under arrest. The conspirators put the victim in handcuffs, put duct tape over his eyes and mouth, bound his feet and put him in the back of their vehicle.

One of the conspirators used a blow torch to burn the victim's chest multiple times.

If the court accepts the guilty plea, Dorsey faces 15 years in prison.