Baltimore man faces felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man was sentenced on a felony charge related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 2021.

Narayana Rheiner, 42, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Rheiner pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder on Nov. 4, 2022.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Rheiner was a part of a mob illegally formed on the Upper West Plaza of the Capitol.

He encouraged other members of the mob to move forward and as a result, Rheiner pushed against officers and grabbed an officer's riot shield.

Court documents say he pulled the riot shield out of the officer's hands, causing the officer to fall down several stairs.

He and other rioters proceeded to enter the Upper West Terrace door.

Officers were in the hallway trying to disperse the mob by telling them that they're going the wrong way.

Rheiner responded, "It is the right way. We got to send a message."

In the 31 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,106 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.