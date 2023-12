A 21-year-old is facing murder charges in Baltimore, after having been extradited from New Jersey.

The U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force arrested Keion Moore earlier this month.

He was transported back to Baltimore late last week to face a first-degree murder charge for the August shooting of 29-year-old Codell Brown.

Charging documents filed in the case indicate Moore was seen fleeing the scene and his prints were found on an iced tea bottle near the scene.