Baltimore man convicted of murdering girlfriend, screaming witness

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been convicted of murdering two women.

It all started on December 20, 2020, detectives were advised of a deadly double shooting at the intersection of Old Frederick Road and South Kossuth Street.

Responding officers told detectives they found a gray four door Honda Accord at the stop sign.

Lying on the ground, next to the driver's side, police found a woman, identified as Leah Jeter, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Another woman, identified as Kamira Jeter, was found in the passenger's side seat. Police believe from the victim's posture she was attempting to exit the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Kamira was taken to Shock Trauma, where despite life-saving measures, she succumbed to her injuries. Leah was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next day, police were able to obtain video footage of the shooting. From there gunshots were heard and a woman could be heard yelling 'you shot her!'

The same woman could also be heard yelling 'Sconey!? You shot her....are you serious Sconey!?"

Both women could then be heard screaming for help and honking the car horn.

While they are asking for help, a number of gunshots are heard and the woman is no longer heard yelling.

Detectives learned from family members of the victims that Kamira Jeter was dating a man known as 'Sconey.'

Police later obtained a warrant for the cellphone records for 'Sconey', later identified as Deamonte Spencer, which placed him at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Detectives later learned Leah was the person yelling in the video footage.

Spencer, 30, is convicted of two counts of first degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and possession of a regulated firearm after disqualifying conviction.

He faces a max penalty of two life sentences, plus 45 years.