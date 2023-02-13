Baltimore man charged with two Anne Arundel County robberies within two hours

LAUREL, Md. — A Baltimore man is accused of committing two separate robberies within a two hour time span in Anne Arundel County.

Both incidents occurred Friday.

The first happened around 10:30am on Merritt Drive in Jessup.

A man was reportedly taking out his trash, when the suspect came from behind with a tire iron and demanded money.

The victim apparently gave the suspect cash before they fled in a white sedan.

Around 12:30pm a similar robbery was reported in Laurel on the parking lot of Total Wine located on Corridor Marketplace.

A woman was getting out of her car when a man stopped his vehicle and approached with a crowbar.

The suspect allegedly attempted to snatch the woman's purse leading to a struggle.

As the suspect threatened to kill the woman, several good samaritans came to her rescue and restrained the man until police arrived.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence on scene, police determined the same suspect was responsible for both robberies.

He's since been identified as Duane Raymond Allen, 22.

A preliminary court hearing has been scheduled for March 8.