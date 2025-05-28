Baltimore man charged with murder for alleged involvement in deadly shooting of woman on Mother's Day

BALTIMORE — We're learning more about a deadly shooting over Mother's Day weekend in Southwest Baltimore.

Tamal Johnson, 22, is accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Taniya Gray.

Baltimore City Police Department

It all began on May 11 in the 4100 block of Mountwood Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Gray in the back of a white Acura TL suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Gray was taken to Shock Trauma, where she later died.

According to charging documents, investigators discovered through witness statements that Gray was supposed to leave town that morning with her friend to celebrate Mother's Day.

Before Gray left her home, she received a call to check in on her readiness for the trip.

Gray left her home to enter the Acura when an unidentified assailant approached the car and shot her.

Surveillance camera footage revealed that a Kia Sorento drove into Mountwood Road and pulled slightly behind the Acura as Gray was beginning to enter it.

The unidentified gunman was seen exiting the Sorento, walking up to Gray and firing multiple rounds at her.

Another person was seen positioning themselves in the Sorento from the front passenger seat to the driver's seat, later allowing the gunman to enter the rear driver side door for a quick escape.

While combing through the footage, investigators were able to find a clear image of the rear license plate of the Sorento and identify its owners, who said they knew some people who lived in the 4300 block of Eldone Road, the same district where Gray was murdered.

Research revealed that during the Sorento's last traffic stop in August 2024, the vehicle was being driven by a woman who was not the owner.

She told police that she has a son named Tamal Johnson, who was under supervision with parole and probation for previous assault and armed robbery charges.

Investigators found that Johnson was at a "crab spot" for his birthday, marked as May 11, on May 10, placing him in the Sorento just one day before Gray's murder.

Historical records revealed that Johnson's cellphone traveled the same path that the Sorento took when it was pinged by the license plate reader.

That same cellphone stayed in the area for over six hours and then left following the shooting, returning to the 4300 block of Eldone Road.

Johnson was taken into custody on May 22 by ATF, Warrant Apprehension detectives and U.S. Marshals in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue.

While searching the home, U.S. Marshals found a Polymer80 in the front bedroom, which contained a round in the chamber and six more bullets in the magazine.

Marshals also found a Paw Patrol backpack containing large vials of marijuana and over $7,000. A loaded drum magazine was also recovered, along with another $5,000, bringing the total amount of money recovered to $12,877.00.

Authorities executed another warrant at Johnson's home and spoke to his mother, who told them that Johnson had the Kia, which was parked out front, on the 10 of May and returned it on Mother's Day.

Johnson also admitted to police that he had the Kia.

He is charged with first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy, and multiple firearm offenses.

He is currently being held without bail.