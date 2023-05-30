Baltimore man charged with murder after shooting rifle into crowd of fighting women

BALTIMORE — A man faces charges for the May 24 shooting death of a woman in Northeast Baltimore.

It all started when Desron Barber's child's mother visited his home on Shannon Drive with their kid.

Barber's own mom answered the door at which point she and his child's mother began to fight.

According to charging documents, the mother of Barber's child suffered several bruises.

She then called her mom and aunt who showed up to Barber's block with two other women including Biancha Johnson.

Once they arrived Barber's mom and his child's mother fought again.

As the other ladies got involved, police say Barber came out with a rifle and shot into the group.

One round struck Johnson, who later died at the hospital.