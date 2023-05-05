Baltimore man charged in Silver Spring murder, home invasion

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 20-year-old Baltimore man has been charged in connection with a murder last month in Silver Spring.
Montgomery County Police say Kaleab Abebe Berhanu broke into a home and killed 20-year-old Carlos Rashard Carter.
It happened overnight April 9 in the 11800 block of Old Columbia Pike.
Police did not reveal a motive in the case, or whether Berhanu and Carter knew each other.
Court records show Berhanu has one prior conviction for drug possession back in 2022. He was given a one-year suspended sentence.