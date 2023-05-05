Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore man charged in Silver Spring murder, home invasion

Montgomery County Police
File
Montgomery County Police
Posted at 2:13 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 14:13:27-04

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 20-year-old Baltimore man has been charged in connection with a murder last month in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Police say Kaleab Abebe Berhanu broke into a home and killed 20-year-old Carlos Rashard Carter.

It happened overnight April 9 in the 11800 block of Old Columbia Pike.

Police did not reveal a motive in the case, or whether Berhanu and Carter knew each other.

Kaleab Abebe Berhanu
Kaleab Abebe Berhanu

Court records show Berhanu has one prior conviction for drug possession back in 2022. He was given a one-year suspended sentence.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices