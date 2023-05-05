Baltimore man charged in Silver Spring murder, home invasion

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 20-year-old Baltimore man has been charged in connection with a murder last month in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Police say Kaleab Abebe Berhanu broke into a home and killed 20-year-old Carlos Rashard Carter.

It happened overnight April 9 in the 11800 block of Old Columbia Pike.

Police did not reveal a motive in the case, or whether Berhanu and Carter knew each other.

Montgomery County Police Kaleab Abebe Berhanu

Court records show Berhanu has one prior conviction for drug possession back in 2022. He was given a one-year suspended sentence.