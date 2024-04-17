Baltimore man charged in high-speed police chase on Virginia highway

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man who had a pregnant woman and stolen merchandise in his Toyota is charged in a high-speed, dangerous police chase on a Virginia highway.

Juntae E. Williams, 27, of Baltimore, is charged with child endangerment - because his passenger was pregnant - as well as assaulting police, causing a hit-and-run, and related traffic charges.

It started when Virginia State Police tried to pull over his Toyota Sienna at about 1 p.m. April 14, for having no brake lights and no state inspection, on I-66 in Fauquier County, Va.

Williams allegedly sped away on I-66, driving up to 100 miles per hour, running several red lights, going "erratically in and out of traffic" and crashing into a state trooper's patrol car.

After crashing into the police car, the Toyota then struck a 2023 Subaru Outback.

Williams was taken into custody after that. He was treated for minor injuries and is now being held without bond at the local detention center.

The pregnant passenger was also treated for minor injuries at a hospital, and released without any charges.

Police found $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise in the Toyota.

No one else was injured in the incident.