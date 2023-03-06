Watch Now
Baltimore man charged in Elkridge home invasion, murder

<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 10:29:06-05

A Baltimore man has been charged for allegedly trying to set an Elkridge home on fire after breaking in and killing the person living there.

It all happened around 10:30am Friday in the 6000 block of Old Washington Road.

Howard County Police say 64-year-old James Sents Jr. lived at the location.

Dennis Lee Graham, 38, is accused of breaking-in the home and assaulting Sents, leaving him for dead.

RELATED: Police discover man's body after responding to home invasion in Elkridge

As officers arrived on scene, they encountered Graham inside the house and noticed smoke coming from a bedroom.

Inside they discovered Sents' body. A small fire had been lit in the bedroom, which crews were able to extinguish.

Detectives are still working on determining a motive and whether or not Graham and Sents knew each other.

Graham is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

