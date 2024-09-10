Baltimore man charged in connection to string of speed camera thefts

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to a string of speed camera thefts around the city.

Daniel Kerins, 67, has been charged with theft and malicious destruction of property.

The first incident was on July 18, when the speed camera on the Baltimore National Pike was broken into.

Charging documents say, the footage from the camera shows a man looking into the lens of the camera right before the video feed from the camera died.

The next incident was on August 14, when police were contacted by the Verra Mobility field tech, the company that holds the contract for Baltimore's speed cameras.

The cameras were broken into again, but this time it was on Erdman Avenue. Charging documents say the suspect allegedly broke the lock and damaged the door before stealing the camera.

The suspect's white van can be seen driving off and police determined it belonged to Kerins.

The final incident was on August 26, on Patapsco Avenue. Both cameras were broken into in this area. Video from a resident showed a man getting out of the car, the same white van seen at the other locations, and breaking the cameras open with a saw.

Just three days later, police saw that same white van traveling on Edmondson Avenue and stopped the driver. Kerins was initially stopped because he didn't have driving privileges.

He was then taken in for questioning related to the camera thefts.