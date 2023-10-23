Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore man busted for allegedly breaking into more than 20 cars in a four day span

Lock your cars! Vehicle theft spikes in COVID-19 pandemic
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
This Thursday, May 21, 2020, photo shows a parked car with a broken driver's side window after a smash-and-grab break-in in Los Angeles. The coronavirus hasn't been kind to car owners. With more people than ever staying home to lessen the spread of COVID-19, their sedans, pickup trucks and SUVs are parked unattended on the streets, making them easy targets for opportunistic thieves. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Lock your cars! Vehicle theft spikes in COVID-19 pandemic
Posted at 2:28 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 14:55:45-04

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Baltimore man has been busted for allegedly breaking into more than 20 cars in a four day span.

Anne Arundel County Police say Terrel O’Dell Futrell's crime spree started October 16 outside the Southdale Apartment complex in Glen Burnie.

That's where he's accused of smashing out the windows and ransacking 20 vehicles.

Afterwards Futrell, 27, reportedly used credit cards he'd stolen to fraudulently withdraw money from victim bank accounts.

Futrell struck again on October 20, first in the 1700 block of Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights.

He allegedly took a laptop, handgun and backpack.

Then he went over to the Holiday Inn Express on Aero Drive in Linthicum and broke into yet another car.

It was there police chased him down and recovered the handgun and laptop.

Futrell now faces 81 counts ranging from theft to handgun violations.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices