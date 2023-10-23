Baltimore man busted for allegedly breaking into more than 20 cars in a four day span

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Baltimore man has been busted for allegedly breaking into more than 20 cars in a four day span.

Anne Arundel County Police say Terrel O’Dell Futrell's crime spree started October 16 outside the Southdale Apartment complex in Glen Burnie.

That's where he's accused of smashing out the windows and ransacking 20 vehicles.

Afterwards Futrell, 27, reportedly used credit cards he'd stolen to fraudulently withdraw money from victim bank accounts.

Futrell struck again on October 20, first in the 1700 block of Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights.

He allegedly took a laptop, handgun and backpack.

Then he went over to the Holiday Inn Express on Aero Drive in Linthicum and broke into yet another car.

It was there police chased him down and recovered the handgun and laptop.

Futrell now faces 81 counts ranging from theft to handgun violations.