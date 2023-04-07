Baltimore man arrested for extorting Massachusetts victims he met online

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man, 27-year-old Brandon Kane, was arrested for making extortionate threats toward victims in Massachusetts.

According to charging documents, Kane used an online dating website to meet victims in Eastern Massachusetts. During this meetings, Kane allegedly made unauthorized videos of his victims engaging in illicit drug use or sexual activity with him.

Kane then allegedly threatened to release the videos to the victims' families and employers unless his victims paid him.

The charge of making extortionate threats in interstate commerce provides for a sentence of up to two years in prison, one year of supervised released and a fine of up to $250,000.