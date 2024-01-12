Watch Now
Baltimore man arrested for alleged child abuse that happened in the 90s

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 15:42:44-05

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore man is facing numerous charges after an alleged child sex abuse offense from the 90s.

Malcolm Adams, 52, faces the following charges:

  • 2nd Degree Rape – 3 Counts
  • 2nd Degree Sex Offense - 4 Counts
  • 3rd Degree Sex Offense – 5 Counts
  • 4th Degree Sex Offense – 5 Counts
  • 2nd Degree Assault – 5 Counts

The alleged acts took place in the 200 block of Bishop Avenue in Brooklyn.
According to the two victims, when they were between the ages of six and ten, they were sexually assaulted by their babysitter's son. Adams was arrested on January 11, 2024.

Although an arrest has been made, detectives say there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call 410-222-8610 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

