Baltimore man arrested after allegedly setting multiple mailboxes on fire

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have arrested a man for allegedly setting multiple fires throughout the city.

Bernard Stepney, 61, has been charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, and other fire-related charges.

Police say Stepney intentionally set a mailbox on fire in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street and in the 400 block of Cathedral Street.

Other fires were set in the 500 block of West Franklin Street, the 500 block of East Baltimore Street and the 400 block of East Fayette Street.

Through investigation, Stepney was identified as a suspect and arrested without incident on December 3.