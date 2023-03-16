Baltimore man allegedly used stolen car to carry out deadly drive by shooting

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man allegedly used a stolen car to carry out a deadly drive by shooting last summer.

Prosecutors say Tyshaun Williams' crime spree began July 22, when he carjacked a woman at gunpoint on Nelson Avenue.

Just over a week later Williams and an accomplice drove to the corner of Rutland and E. Lafayette Avenues, in the Broadway East neighborhood, where they opened fire on a group of four people.

One of those targeted was Deontay Edwards. He and the other victims tried fleeing the scene in a car, but were followed by Williams.

Still under fire, Edwards' group ended up crashing into a parked car, forcing him to try and run away.

Williams though shot Edwards in the back, killing him. Another victim who'd been with Edwards was also shot three times, but survived.

Detectives recovered 24 spent shell casings from the crime scene, which spanned three blocks.

Williams was ultimately arrested August 2, while still driving the stolen car used in the shooting. Police found a loaded handgun in his possession.

Prosecutors also linked Williams to a second armed carjacking on Independence Street, and an armed robbery two weeks later on Sinclair Lane.

“The brutality of the crimes of which this defendant is accused is shocking and bewildering: multiple carjackings, armed robbery, and murder,” said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. “Several lives have been impacted by Williams’ alleged actions, and he is looking at the possibility of spending many years of his own life in prison if convicted.”

Investigators are still trying to identify Williams' co-conspirator. An $8000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. If you have an anonymous tip, call 1-866-756-2587.