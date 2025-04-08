Baltimore man acquitted for murder of Safe Streets leader pleads guilty to federal machine gun charge

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man once acquitted for the murder of a Safe Streets leader is pleading guilty to federal charges of possessing a machine gun.

Just a year ago police caught Garrick Powell on video adjusting a concealed weapon in his waistband.

Word got around to officers on the street, who later pulled his car over.

On the driver's side floor board was a loaded Polymer 80 handgun, converted into a fully automatic firearm.

Inside the car trunk police discovered an extended magazine loaded with nearly three dozen 9mm cartridges.

Powell's prior criminal record prohibited him from carrying a gun.

A jury, in 2023, cleared Powell for the murder of Dante Barksdale.

Despite another ghost gun found under Powell's car seat, plus video and cell tower evidence, the jury still wasn't convinced.

Now, Powell faces up to a decade behind bars for machine gun possession.

A federal judge will sentence him July 16.

