Baltimore man accused of forcing teens to have sex on school softball field while he filmed

BALTIMORE — Charging documents paint a picture of an accused 70-year-old man preying on school students.

Gregory Lee Hightower had been on the run since January 3.

Around 4:00 that afternoon a boy and girl were sitting together on a softball field bench at Frederick Douglass High School.

That's when they were approached by a man wearing a hat and yellow hospital mask.

According to the victims, the man pulled out a gun demanding both take off their clothes and have sex with each other, while he filmed with his phone.

This reportedly went on for about 20 minutes. The suspect also allegedly made the girl put on gloves and touch his private frontal region, before letting the two go.

On March 8, police believe the same man struck again.

This time on Tioga Parkway, as a girl was headed to ConneXions Charter School.

In this case, the masked suspect forced the victim to lift her shirt and pull her pants down at gunpoint.

After groping the girl, the gunman allegedly took off with her backpack and $24.

Based off the physical description given by the victims, a police forensic sketch artist put together a full picture of what the suspect could look like.

Tips began pouring in leading investigators to identify Hightower as the suspect.

He's now in custody facing 29 different charges ranging from first degree rape to filming child porn.

Hightower is due in court for a preliminary hearing on April 23.