Baltimore Lightning kicks off their football season

BALTIMORE — The Ravens season may be over, but the Lightning are just getting started.

They are Baltimore's Youth Pro Developmental Football team, with players who are out of high school and college and have professional experience.

The idea is to help get them ready for the next level, including traveling overseas or playing football in the minor and major leagues.

"To see these guys get an opportunity to play overseas and live their dreams and, in some cases, also to mentor some of our younger athletes as well," said CEO and General Manager Will Hanna.

"Personally, to me, this is the greatest sport ever, so as long as I'm touching green grass, it's a good day, and I don't care. Every day is a good day when you wake up in the morning, so it's alright, said player Dominic Jordan.

This year, the Baltimore Lightning is partnering with over 2,000 young players across West Baltimore to be a positive influence and help build character.

They have a pre-season game next Saturday.