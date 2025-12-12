Baltimore judge blocks ICE from re-detaining immigrant activist after release

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore judge blocked Immigration and Customs Enforcement from re-detaining Kilmar Abrego Garcia just hours after his release from federal custody Thursday.

Abrego Garcia, before heading into an ICE facility in Baltimore, expressed gratitude to his supporters.

"I am grateful and give gratitude to all of the people that have been fighting with me since day one, who God has put in my life and my family's life," Abrego Garcia said.

The judge ruled that ICE had no legal basis for detaining him after he returned to the United States.

Abrego Garcia spent his first day of freedom with his family, especially meaningful as Christmas approaches.

"Yesterday, I spent time and celebrated and enjoyed my family, who is everything for me, especially so close to Christmas and being in this holiday season," he said.

His lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, cautioned that the victory is temporary.

"The legal fight is far from over. It's a temporary order. The judge is gonna set a briefing schedule. There's gonna be another hearing on the matter," Sandoval-Moshenberg said.

Supporters gathered to listen to Abrego Garcia and protest ICE policies. Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos attended the demonstration.

"While we celebrate this victory with Kilmar and hopefully the next victory, we just have to continue to know that this fight is and so many immigrants are here illegally detained. Immigrants are snatched off the street in very horrible and traumatic ways, and that Kilmar is not the only one," Ramos said.

Despite his temporary freedom, the legal battle continues. Abrego Garcia's lawyer expects the federal government to try other ways to deport him.

Abrego Garcia remains defiant in the face of ongoing legal challenges.

"I stand here today with my head held up high, and I will continue to fight and stand firm against all of the injustices this government has done upon me," he said.

