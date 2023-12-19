Baltimore introduces free public Wi-Fi network

A new initiative aims to bring digital equity to Baltimore.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Monday FreeBmoreWiFi, a free, public WiFi network in the City, which will be implemented by the Office of Broadband and Digital Equity and funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The first locations that will be getting this free WiFi are Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness and the Solo Gibbs Recreation Center.

The City aims to have the network up at all of Baltimore City's recreation centers by the end of 2024, with future expansion expected.

"FreeBmoreWiFi is about more than internet access," says Baltimore City IT Director Todd Carter. "It's about inclusivity and helps residents leverage the power of technology for their benefit."

"In today's digital age," adds Mayor Scott, "access to reliable internet is a necessity and closing the digital divide is one of the most important civil rights issues of our time."