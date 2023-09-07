Baltimore immigrants push to expand temporary protected status

BALTIMORE — Baltimore immigrant families are demanding the Biden Administration protect them.

Today, families along with the immigration nonprofit CASA held a rally at City Hall.

They want the federal government to expand temporary protected status (TPS) to immigrants from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Cameroon.

TPS protects people from deportation if the deportation threatens someone's security.

For example, if a country has been hit by a natural disaster or is in political upheaval.

At the rally, some impacted immigrants shared their stories, including one woman from Nicaragua.

"We were forced to flee our own country here or to other places, and many people from other countries are also facing similar conditions and leaving their countries for similar reasons because of political instability," she said.

"My family and I had to leave behind our lives, our home and my father there alone in order to save ourselves. He couldn't come because of his age," she added.

Several of those countries have had their TPS designations renewed.

However, Nicaragua's doesn't go back into effect until January.

Guatemala is not TPS protected.