Baltimore hosts first regional investment summit to attract large businesses

BALTIMORE — It's a chance to pitch Baltimore as a place for large companies to do business.

On Thursday, the Greater Baltimore Committee, or GBC, held the first Baltimore Region Investment Summit.

It's a spinoff of a similar national-level event which connects international companies with economic development opportunities.

"I came with a vision to do everything we can to amplify our economy and make sure the world sees Baltimore as a place that they can really put either capital, bring talent or business here, and so we're making steps towards that vision,"

The summit follows the GBC's latest Baltimore Region Scorecard, which reported an impressive $4.5 billion in economic activity.

The Baltimore Region is one of only a few cities hosting an investment summit, joining big cities like Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Miami.