Baltimore Hons bring holiday joy to the veterans at The Baltimore Station

BALTIMORE — In 1979, David DeBoy heard this song on the radio: "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer." Well, this creative genius thought he could write a song like this.

Forty years later, David and Da Hons are still singing "Crabs for Christmas." On Friday, the group performed their Baltimore classic in front of a special audience.

Veterans at The Baltimore Station were serenaded by the group decked out in old Baltimore charm fashion of the Hon era.

The non-profit helps veterans suffering from homelessness and addiction with their residential treatment program.

It's an annual tradition that strongly encourages veterans to sing along with the talent.

"It's a big part of the program here at The Baltimore Station, especially for some of our men who may have trouble communicating verbally," said executive director, Kim Callari. "It can help ground them, it can help with anxiety, and it can help them communicate."

In addition to the music, veterans were also treated to homemade cookies.

