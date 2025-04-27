Baltimore grant program aims to help downtown restaurants, while excluding other major business hubs

Grant funds can be used for operating costs related to sustaining and growing the business, such as but not limited to staff costs (including training and certifications), marketing, inventory and supplies, equipment, systems software, rent and utilities, as well as other business operations and/or start-up costs.

Building & Operations (between $50,000 - $200,000)

Grant funds must be used for both property improvements and operating costs. Requests for operating costs may not exceed 25% of the total requested funds.

Operations: Grant funds can be used for operating costs related to sustaining and growing the business, such as but not limited to staff costs (including training and certifications), marketing, inventory and supplies, equipment, systems software, rent and utilities, as well as other business operations and/or start-up costs.