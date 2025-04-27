Baltimore grant program aims to help downtown restaurants, while excluding other major business hubs

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is launching a special grant program aimed at giving restaurants downtown a financial lift.
It's called the Baltimore Culinary Exchange.
They offer two different types of grants:
Operations-Only (between $10,000 - $40,000)
Grant funds can be used for operating costs related to sustaining and growing the business, such as but not limited to staff costs (including training and certifications), marketing, inventory and supplies, equipment, systems software, rent and utilities, as well as other business operations and/or start-up costs.
Building & Operations (between $50,000 - $200,000)
Grant funds must be used for both property improvements and operating costs. Requests for operating costs may not exceed 25% of the total requested funds.
Building: Grant funds can be used for exterior property improvements such as but not limited to signage and lighting, cleaning and/or painting building exterior, historic restoration/renovations and repair, removal and/or installation of windows and door and interior improvements such as painting, flooring, furniture/fixtures and other costs associated with tenant improvements.
Grants are funded through Downtown RISE via the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Applications are being accepted now through May 30.
There's a few requirements to qualify.
Most importantly, the business must be located within the Downtown Management Authority District.
Notably, according to the boundary map, restaurants in major Baltimore business hubs like Bolton Hill, Mount Vernon, Federal Hill, Harbor East, Fells Point, Canton, Little Italy, and Port Covington are all excluded from consideration.
Additionally, preferred consideration will be given to minority or women owned businesses.
Here's a few more application details deemed higher priority:
- Business has 50 or fewer employees (full time equivalents)
- Business has been in operation for at least two years
- Business is currently located in or will be located in one of the targeted areas of investment within the DMA. (Pratt Street, Eutaw Street, CFG Arena, of Charles Street Corridor)
- Business will occupy a currently vacant restaurant/café space that has existing equipment and/or infrastructure.
Once awarded funding, these are the rules that should be followed:
- Maintain registration and good standing with the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT)
- Provide an executed lease agreement prior to executing a grant agreement with DPOB if at time of application a letter of intent was submitted
- Occupy the space identified in the application for a minimum of two years following receipt and use of grant funds
- Obtain and remain compliant with all state and local permits and licensing to operate and/or make property improvements
- Use all awarded grant funds by March 31, 2026
- Submit reports on grant funded activity in a form and manner as requested by DPOB
- Maintain financial records related to the grant award and grant-funded activities for a minimum of three years.
- Remain compliant with all program requirements and conditions stated in the DPOB grant agreement
To apply, click here. For training and more information, click here.