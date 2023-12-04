Baltimore going green with zero-emission vehicles

BALTIMORE — Baltimore will go green, passing a requirement for all city vehicle purchases.

Today, city leaders applauded the bill's passage and signing.

Baltimore's Director of General services says it will also save the city money in the long run.

"With a zero emission fleet we aim to reduce operating costs and improve maintenance times. Zero emission electric vehicles have the benefits of providing operational savings with fewer moving parts, lower maintenance demands for your fuel costs and more uptime and less downtime. We see a future of not just quieter, healthier vehicles on our streets but also shorter maintenance times and more availability for better support of the city's agencies," Berke Attila, Director of Baltimore City Department of General Services said.

The bill won't take effect for several years, going into effect in 2030.