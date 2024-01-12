Baltimore gives out more sandbags ahead of storm

BALTIMORE — It's deja vu in Fells Point.

Just like Tuesday, the city is offering sand for sandbags to keep potential flooding at bay and help push water back in to the bay.

One man says he's not concerned about the storm for himself, but is concerned it could hurt others.

"I'm worried about it for the people that, you know, it's going to be Friday night. Usually this area on the weekends is pretty crowded. I hope that people are safe when they drive, safe when they're walking around the bars and restaurants that are close to the water the most susceptible," Sean Snyder, a resident.

He says while he's worried, he's not as worried as he was Tuesday night.