Baltimore gas prices remain over $3/gallon, but seem to be cooling off for Labor Day weekend

Election season is in full swing and Labor Day less than a week away. That means one last holiday weekend to enjoy before school starts back up again. While no one likes vacation to be over, there is one bit of good news. Gas prices seem to be cooling off, making your last road trip of the summer slightly more affordable. According to GasBuddy, average regular unleaded fuel prices in Baltimore have fallen 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week, with a current average of $3.22 per gallon. GasBuddy says its surveyed 663 stations in the area, finding that prices are down 25.9 cents per gallon since a month ago and 48.1 cents lower than a year ago. The cheapest gas station in the entire state of Maryland checked out at $2.89 per gallon with the most expensive being $4.09. As for the national average, it's about 9 cents more than here in Baltimore, sitting at $3.30. Despite being at it's lowest rate since February, Baltimore hasn't reached averages below $3.00 since 2021. Under three plus years of the Biden and Harris administration, national average gas prices have never sunk below $3.14 during this time of year. During Donald Trump's term in office GasBuddy shows prices never surpassing $2.83 per gallon in the August months.

For the latest breakdown of Maryland gas prices by region click here.

