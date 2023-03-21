Watch Now
Baltimore firefighters investigating crash involving a train and truck

Posted at 10:28 PM, Mar 20, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters were on the scene of a crash involving a train and tractor trailer Monday night.

According to a spokesperson from CSX, the wreck happened in the area of Frankfurst Avenue and Shell Road in South Baltimore.

Just before 10 p.m., a tractor trailer hit a stopped train.

There are no injuries to report at this time according to officials.

CSX rail traffic stopped.

