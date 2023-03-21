Baltimore firefighters investigating crash involving a train and truck

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters were on the scene of a crash involving a train and tractor trailer Monday night.
According to a spokesperson from CSX, the wreck happened in the area of Frankfurst Avenue and Shell Road in South Baltimore.
Just before 10 p.m., a tractor trailer hit a stopped train.
There are no injuries to report at this time according to officials.
CSX rail traffic stopped.
🚂TRAIN CRASH💥— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 21, 2023
Frankfurst Av & Shell Rd 21226#FairfieldArea@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest on scene of a train crash involving a truck. No injuries. #BCFDSOC checking for any hazards. @CSX rail traffic stopped. pic.twitter.com/lxmL5Br98j