BALTIMORE — Monday night, Baltimore firefighters had their work cut out for them.

Three row homes caught fire throughout Baltimore.

The night started with a row home fire in the 2800 block of Baker Street.

Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734

Then, they turned their attention to the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue where another two-story row home was ablaze.

Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734

Fire crews ended the night in the 1900 block of of Hollins Street, as another two-story row home was on fire.

At the time, this was the third active fire in Baltimore.