BALTIMORE — A body was recovered from the water in Fells Point, Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Fell Street to investigate a body in the water.

Police say, when they arrived they saw an unidentified deceased female body floating in the water.

The Fire Department responded and recovered the body.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

The Medical Examiner's Office has taken custody of the body to attempt to identify the female.