Baltimore father charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at son

Baltimore police
Courtesy: WMAR
Posted at 10:45 AM, May 24, 2024
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore father faces attempted murder charges after allegedly firing a gun several times at his son.

Charging documents say it all stemmed from an argument over car brakes.

On May 18, just before 12:30pm, officers got a call for shots fired in the 6900 block of Moyer Avenue.

A witness reported seeing a man pointing a gun at a fleeing car.

Despite recovering three spent shell casings at the scene, police found no victim.

Three days later Baltimore City Police were alerted of an incident report filed in Baltimore County.

Darien Scott Brooks, 22, told County Police his father, Scott Derrick Brooks, 50, stuck a gun in his face and shot at him.

According to Darien, Scott was supposed to help change his car brakes but changed his mind, leading to an argument over the phone.

Darien claimed to be working on the car when his dad pulled up with a metal pipe. The two reportedly continued arguing, leading to a tussle over the pipe.

At some point, Scott pulled a gun prompting Darien to get in his car and drive off.

Scott is then accused of firing at Darien as he sped away.

Although Darien was not struck or injured, his car was hit at least twice.

Turns out Scott is the registered owner of a Glock 9mm pistol, which matched the casings recovered at the scene.

He was arrested on May 21.

Scott is currently being held without bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 25.

Scott Derrick Brooks
