Baltimore family needs help in finding missing man

BALTIMORE — Just a few days ago, Tiyaun Leach and his twin brother Kaiyaun turned 22. But there was no celebration.

Because Tiyaun hasn't been seen or heard from in two months.

“Usually our tradition is that we get up, we say ‘happy birthday’ to each other, say a joke, I cry and then we hug each other,” says Kaiyaun. “Because that's how close our bond was.”

Tiyaun lives with his twin brother, two younger siblings and his mom in an apartment in Park Heights.

“We laughed, we joked, we fight, we fuss, but we always had each other's back,” Kaiyaun says.

Tiyaun has had seizures since he was nine-years-old. He has epilepsy and was diagnosed with schizophrenia last year.

“His health crisis has been progressive within the last few years,” Kaiyaun says. “He was delirious, saying he was hearing voices and things. The seizure episodes were getting very aggressive, to where it was happening while he was awoke or talking to you.”

Tiyaun’s been in and out of hospitals, on and off medications. He’s stayed away before, for a week or two with friends in the North Point area of Dundalk. But never this long.

Andre Nance is the family’s pastor. Their church, The New Mount Sinai Church, is a few blocks away and Tiyaun walks to Sunday service.

“The fear is that maybe he’s somewhere and he cannot recognize where he is and cannot communicate,” Nance says. “The ultimate fear is that someone has taken advantage of him and we don’t know.”

The church, where Kai serves as a minister, has joined in the search.

“Could be somebody that knows something or know where he is and could tell us,” Nance says. “So we need people to speak up for this family.”

The family filed a police report on March 6 and haven't heard anything since then. We reached out to Baltimore PD and a spokesperson says there are no updates at this time.

Tiyaun Leach was last seen around February 20 wearing a black leather coat, white t-shirt, black sneakers and black pants. He was carrying two large trash bags with his belongings in them.

If you've seen him or know where he might be, contact Baltimore police.