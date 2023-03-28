Baltimore driver carjacked and assaulted by 2 armed suspects

BALTIMORE — A driver in Baltimore was carjacked and assaulted early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of West Fayette Street for a carjacking around 4:37 a.m.

Officers were met by the victim, who explained that he was driving westbound on Fayette Street when he was cut off by a silver sedan.

Police say two suspects armed with guns approached the suspect. The suspects then ordered the victim to exit his vehicle and assaulted him with their fists before jumping into the victim's vehicle and fleeing.

The victim refuses medical treatment.