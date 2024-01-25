Baltimore debuts new mural at Shake and Bake Family Fun Center

BALTIMORE — The next time you drive past the Shake and Bake Family Fun Center, something new might catch your eye.

Baltimore's newest public artwork "The Elements: An Ode to HipHop" is a new mural designed and installed by local public artist LaToya D. Peoples.

It's meant to be a visual representation of hip hop culture, featuring the original elements of HipHop.

It pays homage to the 50 years of hip-hop history and its influence in Baltimore.

The mural can be found on the south facing side of Shake and Bake.