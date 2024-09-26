Baltimore couple arrested in Miami Beach after their 2-year-old was found walking alone

A Baltimore couple was arrested in Miami after their two-year-old was found roaming South Beach alone while they were living their best lives at a nearby strip club.

Miami Beach Police (MBPD) later found three more children in the room the couple was renting on Ocean Drive.

The parents, Daryl Lamont Lentz, 40, and Ciera Hurd, 36, were arrested on Sept. 10th and face four child neglect charges.

The couple came to Vice City to celebrate Lentz’s 40th birthday.

According to authorities, Hurd said Lentz asked her to hit the club with him.

Consequently, they left their children, Kevin McCallister style, in the room alone with the door unlocked.

Hurd says she and Lentz were “engaged in festivities with employees” at Club Madonna, a strip club in the area.

The police report says someone walking saw the two-year-old wandering in a gated courtyard area, crying for her mother, and called police.

The child was found by MBPD. Shortly after, they arrived at the family’s room, discovering the door unlocked.

Lentz told police the children were alone for only 30 minutes. He says he told their 12-year-old son to lock the door.

Hurd stated all of the children were asleep when they left for Club Maddona.

After a preliminary investigation, MBPD confirmed the children were alone for over three hours.

The parents were taken to jail and later released.

The clubbing couple is scheduled to appear in Miami-Dade court on Oct. 10.