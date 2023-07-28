Baltimore County's Summer Restaurant Week gets underway

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — For 10 days, you can get special deals at more than 40 restaurants in Baltimore County and beyond, as part of Baltimore County's Summer Restaurant Week.

The annual event runs through Aug. 6 and offers - for example - three-course dinners for as low as $30.

Summer and winter are typically slower times for the food industry, which is why Restaurant Week happens at those times, noted Abigail Vitaliano, chief of destination marketing and communications with Baltimore County Tourism. She said her agency has already heard from some restauranteurs that reservations have increased for Summer Restaurant Week.

She noted the week is a chance to support residents' favorite restaurants, while getting a great deal. The participants range from favorites like Lib's Grill to the waterside restaurant By The Docks.

One newcomer this year is longtime favorite The Milton Inn, in Sparks-Glencoe.

Several restaurants, like Miss Shirley's in Baltimore City and Barrett's on the Pike in Bel Air, do fall outside Baltimore County lines. Vitaliano explained that some restauranteurs have multiple locations, and "we try not to exclude anyone that has a large majority of Baltimore County patrons in general."

Restaurants, menus and special deals are available at BaltimoreCountyRestaurantWeek.com .