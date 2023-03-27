Baltimore County working to fill supermarket vacancy in Turner Station

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County leaders are working to bring a supermarket to Dundalk's Turner Station area, which has been hit hard since Geresbeck's Food Market closed at Logan Village Shopping Center four years ago.

Edie Brooks, of Turner Station Conservation Teams, Inc., told County Executive Johnny Olszewski at a town hall meeting last month that a new store is needed to replace the Geresbeck's vacancy.

"We've been living in a food desert for over 4 1/2 years. Someone said access to food is a basic human right, vital for good health and ultimately for life itself. We desperately need a grocery store and a full-service shopping center at Logan Village."

Olszewski told her that he recognized "there is a real gap" and said the county's economic development department has been working on that since the closure - but he said it will require a lot of cooperation.

Olszewski mentioned another recent supermarket closure, on Liberty Road in the Milford Mill area, that led residents on that side of the county to rally for a new business.

The county executive told Brooks: "We were proud to partner with you and others to stand up a food shuttle as an interim measure. We announced recently that we were lucky enough to be able to partner and land a grocer over on the west side of Baltimore County. What I will tell you is that that deal required the county and the respective grocers to come together. We are actively working with the grocery ecosystem to try to fill the void that exists here in Dundalk's Turner Station."

Geresbeck's still has stores in Middle River, Pasadena and Glen Burnie.