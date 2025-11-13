Baltimore County woman who impersonated nurses sentenced to 38 months

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County woman who impersonated nurses at more than 40 Maryland facilities has been sentenced to 38 months in federal prison.

Thomasina Amponsah was found guilty of making false statements in connection with health care matters and aggravated identity theft.

Officials say Amponsah used stolen nursing licenses to obtain employment as a registered nurse and licensed practical nurse despite never holding the proper credentials.

This scheme began around September 2019 and continued until about August 2023.

The facilities billed for services that Amponsah provided to health care benefit programs, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Amponsah earned more than $145,000 in wages from working at these facilities using her false credentials.

She was terminated from one facility after admitting to forging a physician's signature for an opioid painkiller and then faxing the forged prescription to a pharmacy.

Overall, between July 18, 2021 and October 9, 2022, Amponsah worked for at least 21 different skilled nursing facilities in connection with her fictitious credentials.

Even though she was confronted and eventually terminated, Amponsah continued applying for and accepting employment as a licensed nurse.