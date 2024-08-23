Watch Now
Baltimore County warns some residents of potential water disruptions this weekend

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is warning some residents of potential water service disruptions this weekend.

Crews are scheduled to work on a water main along Reisterstown Road between Pleasant Hill Road and Stockdale Avenue.

As result the County says residents in the Glyndon, Reisterstown and Owings Mills area could experience low water pressure or service disruptions for brief periods of time throughout the weekend.

Work is expected to take place between 9pm Friday and 5am Saturday.

The $11 million project spans approximately three miles with a winter completion date.

As for the water main itself, it measures 16 inches and 20 inches in diameter.

Residents experiencing service interruptions can click here.

