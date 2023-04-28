Baltimore County waives fees at shelter; adopt a dog for free

BALDWIN, Md. — Jeter is a three-year-old Argentino/Great Dane that was among the first of more than 1,400 dogs and cats taken into the Baltimore County Animal Shelter since the first of the year, and many of them have been given up by families who had no choice.

“This is not the choice they want to make,” said Animal Services Division Chief Carrie McCloskey, “They’re bringing these animals in, because they’re having a hardship in their family, and they’re bringing them to us to help find the best home for them.”

But the glut of animals has created critical overcrowding in the facility prompting a public appeal by the county’s top executive.

“We want to encourage everyone who has room in their homes and their hearts to consider coming to this shelter and to adopt their newest best friend,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

Adoption fees for dogs are typically $50, while its $40 for cats and all of these animals come spayed or neutered and with all of their shots.

Desperate to create more space to house its canine friends, the shelter is waiving the adoption fee for dogs through Sunday.

You don’t have to be a resident of the county and all that’s required is that you bring some form of identification with you as you select your new friend for life.

