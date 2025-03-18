Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County to unveil 22-acre Sparrows Point Park

Sparrows Point Park
Baltimore County
Sparrows Point Park<br/>
Sparrows Point Park
Site of Sparrows Point Park
Posted

EDGEMERE, Md. — Part of southeast Baltimore's iconic Bethlehem Steel site has now been transformed into a 22-acre waterfront park.

Baltimore County leaders are officially unveiling the new Sparrows Point Park on Wednesday morning.

It's the county's first new park in six years, and will feature a 10,000-square-foot, nautical-themed playground, a synthetic turf field, a community center, a walking path, and fishing pier with kayak launch.

Tradepoint Atlantic donated the parcel of land, and Baltimore County noted:

To support the approximately $25 million project, Baltimore County has secured $10 million in grant funding, including $3 million in Federal HUD Community Project Funding, $3 million from the state of Maryland, and $4 million in Maryland Program Open Space funding.

The park is at 1900 Wharf Road, on Jones Creek.

You can check out the concept map here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are