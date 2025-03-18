Baltimore County to unveil 22-acre Sparrows Point Park

EDGEMERE, Md. — Part of southeast Baltimore's iconic Bethlehem Steel site has now been transformed into a 22-acre waterfront park.

Baltimore County leaders are officially unveiling the new Sparrows Point Park on Wednesday morning.

It's the county's first new park in six years, and will feature a 10,000-square-foot, nautical-themed playground, a synthetic turf field, a community center, a walking path, and fishing pier with kayak launch.

Tradepoint Atlantic donated the parcel of land, and Baltimore County noted:

To support the approximately $25 million project, Baltimore County has secured $10 million in grant funding, including $3 million in Federal HUD Community Project Funding, $3 million from the state of Maryland, and $4 million in Maryland Program Open Space funding.





The park is at 1900 Wharf Road, on Jones Creek.

You can check out the concept map here.