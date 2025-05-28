Baltimore County to offer free summer meals to kids

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch meals through their Summer Food Service Program.

This will start Monday, June 23, through Friday, August 15 with the exception of the Fourth of July.

Free meals are available for all children ages 2-18.

The children in these age ranges may visit any participating Baltimore County Public Library branch to enjoy their lunch. These meals must be eaten on-site.

This year, 16 libraries will offer the meals at the following times:



12-1 p.m.:

Arbutus branch, 855 Sulphur Spring Rd. Lansdowne branch, 500 Third Ave. North Point branch, 1716 Merritt Blvd. Owings Mills branch, 10302 Grand Central Ave. Pikesville branch, 1301 Reisterstown Rd. Randallstown branch, 8604 Liberty Rd. Reisterstown branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Rd. Rosedale branch, 6105 Kenwood Ave. Sollers Point branch, 323 Sollers Point Rd.

12:30-1:30 p.m.:

Cockeysville branch, 9833 Greenside Dr. Essex branch, 1100 Eastern Blvd. Loch Raven branch, 1046 Taylor Ave. Parkville/Carney branch, 9509 Harford Rd. Perry Hall branch, 9685 Honeygo Blvd. Woodlawn branch, 1811 Woodlawn Dr.

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Catonsville branch, 1100 Frederick Rd.



Families can also register for weekly meal boxes five days' supply of breakfast and lunch meals here.