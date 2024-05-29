Baltimore County to host gun buyback event for second straight year

BALTIMORE COUNTY — For the second straight year, Baltimore County Police and the NAACP are hosting a gun buyback event to keep unwanted gun out of communities.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Security Square Mall.

“The gun buyback program demonstrates the Baltimore County Police Department’s dedication to community policing,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Robert O. McCullough. “Removing unwanted firearms will prevent them from falling into the wrong hands and reduce the likelihood of gun-related violence in our communities.”

Recovered firearms will be collected by the Baltimore County Police, transported offsite, analyzed, and ultimately destroyed if found not to be connected to criminal activity.

All firearms submitted be recorded as anonymous. People who turn in weapons without a serial number will not be prosecuted.

Unwanted guns can be exchanged for the following amounts:

