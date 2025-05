BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County teacher has been arrested on multiple sex offense and assault charges.

Roger Myers, 61, is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

Baltimore County Public Schools

Police say the alleged crimes happened on school premises.

Myers is employed with Baltimore County Public Schools, but at this time it's unclear which school.

Police say if you believe you are a victim or have information related to the case, please contact the Department at 410-887-7720.