BALTIMORE COUNTY — The skating rink in White Marsh just got an upgrade.

Kenwood High School students installed artwork around the rink.

In addition to the artwork, the project reflects the work of career and technical education students from the high school, including students who printed and designed the banners.

Beyond the skating rink, these students designed and installed other panels for local businesses.

The ice rink is located on the AVENUE and is open now through the end of the winter.