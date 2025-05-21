Baltimore County schools narrows funding gap

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools’ Superintendent Myriam Rogers says they’ve found a way to narrow the funding gap in next year’s budget.

Speaking after a school ceremony Wednesday morning, Dr. Rogers says funding partners came to the aid of the school system, and she’ll reveal who they are after the county council finalizes the budget.

The $2.98 billion budget for the upcoming school year prioritizes recruitment and retention of teachers and staff and maintains class-size staffing.

But the end of federal emergency funds and a state deficit left the school system $100 million short. Some of which would provide staff compensation on par with county employees.

“To honor our hardworking employees and make sure that whatever plan we put forward is fiscally sustainable,” Rogers says, “because we have next year to look forward to and the following years, and we want to be able to take care of our staff not only in the immediate but also in the out years.”

BCPS put a partial hiring freeze in place earlier this year and cut some contractual and central office positions.

The Baltimore County Council will vote on the budget at its legislative session on Thursday afternoon.