Baltimore County Restaurant Week brings summer boost to family-owned restaurants

TOWSON, Md. — It’s lunchtime, but this restaurant is quiet.

The Point in Towson has faced some challenges recently. Even cutting back its hours to just dinner and weekend brunch in order to stay in business.

Changes made to the format and menu last year drove away customers. So, the restaurant is hoping to draw them back during this event.

“Everything that we make is from scratch,” says Corey Lissik, catering and events director for The Point. “I think a lot of people, especially nowadays, more resonate with food that they can tell that people make from scratch every day as opposed to that coming frozen and being popped in a fryer.”

The Point has participated in restaurant week since opening seven years ago. Earlier this year, they revived a previous format, bringing back popular vegetarian and vegan dishes.

“They know that everything we do, we make by hand,” Lissik says. “We make it with love. We make it with a lot of care. And I also think it means a lot to the community that we’re family owned and operated.”

Summer is the slow season in a college town like Towson. So, Restaurant Week is a crucial boost for the businesses here. They’re offering a special prix fixe menu and drink specials.

“Not only does it get the people who are still in town coming in to try brand new things that we normally don’t have on our menu,” Lissik says. “We also market it out towards people who may not always come to the Towson area, and people who don’t realize that Towson’s a lot more than the mall. We have a lot going on. There’s a lot of local flavor.”

That’s the goal of Restaurant Week, says Tom Yorke, with the county’s tourism bureau.

“Restaurant Week is great for the economy, ‘cause what it does, it brings somebody maybe to a new joint that they haven’t been to before,” he says. “And then when they get here, to a beautiful place like Towson, they see the awesome downtown, they take a walk, they visit some of the other businesses.

More than 40 restaurants around the county are taking part, offering a range of specials from gourmet tasting menus to family friendly options.

“What town do you want to go to and what do you want to eat?” Yorke says. “Maybe you’re going out for a fancy date night, or you just want to go out with the family for a fun dinner. We’ve got all your options and all your menus right there.”

Baltimore County Restaurant Week runs through July 20. For the complete list of restaurants, go here.